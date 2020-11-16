COVID Monday: 12 new deaths; 7,444 new infections

State health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 7,444 new infections Monday.

The deaths came from Anoka, Hennepin, Isanti, Lyon, and Ramsey counties, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health, and involved patients in their 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Four of those who died were residents of a congregate-care facility; eight came from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 2,917.

There were 1,568 people hospitalized as of Sunday, according to a capacity report, including 324 patients in intensive care.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 113

Brown – 65

Cottonwood – 6

Faribault – 17

Fillmore – 14

Freeborn – 37

Jackson – 14

Le Sueur – 31

Lyon – 49

Martin – 28

McLeod – 28

Mower – 104

Murray – 9

Nicollet – 51

Nobles – 29

Redwood – 31

Renville – 13

Rice – 118

Sibley – 26

Steele – 74

Waseca – 31

Watonwan – 17