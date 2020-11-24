COVID Monday: 24 new deaths, 6,353 new cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, along with an additional 6,353 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus.

The latest data brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Minnesota to 3,265, with 60 deaths listed as probable. Deaths came from 16 counties in the state, and involved patients in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Eight deaths were residents of long-term care, 16 were private residents.

As of Sunday, 1,778 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 364 in intensive care. That’s down slightly from Friday’s report of 1,812 hospitalized, although the number of ICU hospitalizations remains unchanged.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 61

Brown – 49

Cottonwood – 24 (2 probable)

Faribault – 9

Fillmore – 14

Freeborn – 30

Jackson – 11

Le Sueur – 32

Lyon – 37

Martin – 12

McLeod – 73 (3 probable)

Mower – 37 (1 probable)

Murray – 10 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 19

Nobles – 20 (1 probable)

Redwood – 26 (1 probable)

Renville – 16 (2 probable)

Rice – 105 (1 probable)

Sibley – 23

Steele – 35 (1 probable)

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 13