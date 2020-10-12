COVID Monday: 3 deaths, 1,000-plus new infections

(St. Paul, MN) – Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Monday, as Minnesota racked up its fifth day in a row of more than 1,000 new infections.

The state’s death toll rose to 2,144, with the latest deaths reported in Anoka, Beltrami, and Hennepin counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There are 1,023 intensive care unit beds in use in the state, according to a capacity report released each weekday. The maximum capacity is 1,847.

There were 1,178 new virus cases reported Monday, making it a record five days in a row that the state has reported 1,000-plus infections.

Here’s where new COVID-19 cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1

Brown – 4

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 5

Martin – 3

McLeod – 3

Mower – 2

Murray – 4

Nobles – 5

Renville – 2

Rice – 13

Sibley – 2

Steele – 9

Waseca – 2