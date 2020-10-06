COVID Monday: 3 deaths, nearly 1,000 new cases

(Minneapolis, MN) – Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, along with nearly 1,000 new positive cases.

Minnesota’s death toll is 2,083. The most recent deaths came from McLeod and Ramsey counties. All three deaths involved patients in their 80’s or 90’s. Two deaths came from a private residence; one from a long-term care facility.

There’s been 104,799 total confirmed positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, including 982 Monday.

Here are the counties where new cases were reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 4

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 5

Freeborn – 5

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 4

Martin – 5

McLeod – 2

Mower – 7

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 3

Redwood – 2

Renville – 1

Rice – 2

Sibley – 3

Steele – 6

Waseca – 1

MDH also reports that five people were hospitalized Sunday. There was no one checked into intensive care, according to Monday’s data. There are currently 1,060 ICU beds in use. The state has a total capacity of 2,158.