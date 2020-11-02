COVID Monday: Nearly 3,000 new infections, 9 new deaths

Nine more people in Minnesota have died of COVID-19, and nearly 3,000 new infections were reported Monday by state health officials.

Deaths were reported in Aitkin, Benton, Carver, Clay, Goodhue, Hennepin, Pine, and Ramsey counties. Those who died were in their 50’s to 90’s. Five people who died were residents of long-term care, while four were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll is now 2,484.

Since Friday, at least 255 people have been admitted to the hospital with the virus, including 54 to intensive care, according to MDH’s daily update.

Minnesota also reported another 2,954 infections Monday.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases:

Blue Earth – 11

Brown – 20

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 18

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 10

Lyon – 7

Martin – 4

McLeod – 21

Mower – 24

Murray – 4

Nicollet – 8

Nobles – 9

Redwood – 12

Renville – 6

Rice – 14

Sibley – 9

Steele – 12

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 3