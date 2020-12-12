COVID Saturday: Deaths reported in Brown, Nicollet, Faribault counties

Deaths in Brown, Nicollet, and Faribault counties were among 67 reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,359.

MDH says a person in their early 70’s died in Brown County, where deaths have recorded every day this week, with the exception of Tuesday. In Nicollet County, a person 50 to 54-year-old died, according to MDH. A resident in their 80’s died in Faribault County. Redwood, Renville, and Lyon were also among the counties reporting deaths. Thirty-seven of Saturday’s reported deaths came from congregate care settings, 29 deaths involved private residents, and one came from jail or prison.

Here are the death totals from the counties reporting new deaths in Southern Minnesota:

Brown – 23

Faribault – 5

Lyon – 21

Nicollet – 30

Redwood – 22

Renville – 33

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day has remained mostly steady this week. Saturday, MDH recorded another 4,447 new cases of the virus.

The counties reporting new infections in Southern Minnesota include:

Blue Earth – 39

Brown – 27

Cottonwood – 6 (1 probable)

Faribault – 12

Fillmore – 16

Freeborn – 12 (2 probable)

Jackson – 13

Le Sueur – 36 (1 probable)

Lyon – 4 (2 probable)

Martin – 5

McLeod – 52 (1 probable)

Mower – 36

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 23 (4 probable)

Redwood – 6 (1 probable)

Renville – 20

Rice – 72

Sibley – 4 (9 probable)

Steele – 17

Waseca – 21

Watonwan – 6