COVID Sunday: 5 deaths, 1,227 infections

Five more people have died of the coronavirus, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday.

The deaths involved three people from a private residence, and two from long-term care, says MDH. Dakota, Hennepin, Lyon, Olmsted, and Ramsey counties reported deaths.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,830.

Of the newly reported 1,227 virus infections, 21 came from Blue Earth County, according to MDH. Brown and Nicollet counties each reported eight new cases, Martin County, 7, and Le Sueur County, 5.