COVID Sunday: Blue Earth County resident in their 40’s dies

A Blue Earth County resident in their 40’s has died of the coronavirus, according to data released Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The resident was 45 to 49, according to MDH. It was the 35th death in Blue Earth County.

Sibley County also recorded a COVID-19 death Sunday, the 10th in the county. MDH says the death involved a person in their late 90’s.

There were nine deaths total reported by state health officials Sunday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 6,432.

Another 891 new infections were reported in Sunday’s daily COVID update, including 22 in Blue Earth County, 19 in Nicollet County, and 15 in Brown County.