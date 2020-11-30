COVID Sunday: Deaths in Blue Earth, Cottonwood counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 57 new deaths Sunday, including two residents in Blue Earth County, and another in Cottonwood County.

Saturday’s deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 3,578, with 29 of the latest deaths involving patients in long-term care, and 28 from a private residence.

The deaths in Blue Earth County involved a person in their late 70’s, and a person in their late 80’s. There has been 16 total deaths in the county.

In Cottonwood County, a person in their early 80’s died. It’s the fourth COVID death in the county, where the first occurred less than a week ago.

In addition to the deaths, MDH reported another 8,680 confirmed positive cases in a 24-hour period.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota with new cases:

Blue Earth – 88

Brown – 49

Cottonwood – 30 (3 probable)

Faribault – 18

Fillmore – 22

Freeborn – 21 (1 probable)

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 23 (1 probable)

Lyon – 53

Martin – 20 (1 probable)

McLeod – 77 (1 probable)

Mower – 43 (1 proabable)

Murray – 14

Nicollet – 37

Nobles – 33

Redwood – 30

Renville – 32 (1 probable)

Rice – 95 (4 probable)

Sibley – 20 (1 probable)

Steele – 36

Waseca – 13

Watonwan – 20