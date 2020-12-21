COVID Sunday: Deaths in Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn counties

The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows deaths related to COVID-19 in four local counties Sunday.

Blue Earth, Faribault, and Cottonwood counties each reported the death of a person in their 80’s. In Freeborn County, a person in their early 60’s has died from the virus, according to MDH.

Those deaths were among 70 statewide reported Sunday, with Jackson, McLeod, Nobles, and Renville counties also reporting fatalities.

MDH says 45 of Sunday’s deaths came from long-term care or assisted living, 24 deaths involved someone from a private residence, and one death came from a group home. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 4,850.

There have been 855 people hospitalized in the last seven days, according to MDH, including 141 admitted to intensive care.

State health officials report 2,528 newly confirmed coronavirus infections Sunday. That total included 13 new cases in Blue Earth County, ten in Nicollet County, and 11 in Waseca County.