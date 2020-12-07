COVID Sunday: Deaths in multiple Southern Minnesota counties

Multiple counties in southern Minnesota reported COVID-19 deaths Sunday, with the state recording another 64 total.

Brown and Faribault counties each reported one death involving a person in their early 90’s, according to MDH’s latest data. There were two deaths of residents the same age reported in Freeborn County. In Martin and Redwood counties, patients in their late 90’s died, and in Renville County, a person in their late 50’s died from COVID. Deaths were also reported in Lyon and Nobles counties. Of the 64 deaths reported Sunday, 38 were residents of long-term care or assisted living; 26 were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 3,984.

MDH says 1,160 people have been hospitalized in the past seven days. That includes 161 admitted to intensive care.

Reporting another 5,588 cases Sunday, Minnesota now ranks second in the country behind South Dakota for new cases per capita. The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 36

Brown – 39 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 26 (7 probable)

Faribault – 21 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 18

Freeborn – 17

Jackson – 10

Le Sueur – 23 (1 probable)

Lyon – 28 (5 probable)

Martin – 17 (1 probable)

McLeod – 48 (1 probable)

Mower – 24

Murray – 4 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 13 (1 probable)

Nobles – 23 (1 probable)

Redwood – 24 (1 probable)

Renville – 38

Rice – 32 (1 probable)

Sibley – 12

Steele – 28

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 12