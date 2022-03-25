COVID survey: Hospitality industry loses 249 revenue days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new survey of hospitality businesses in Minnesota shows just how hard the industry was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the difficult journey toward economic recovery.

The survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Explore Minnesota Tourism and Hospitality Minnesota projected an economic loss of more than $15 billion in state revenue for the hospitality and tourism industry. The survey says shutdowns and restrictions contributed to the loss of up to 249 days worth of revenue for some businesses.

The two industries report 32,000 fewer workers overall in comparison with employment before the coronavirus hit.