COVID Thursday: 1,355 cases, 8 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,355 new infections and eight deaths Thursday.

Those who died ranged in age from their 50′ to their 80’s. The state’s death toll is now at 7,750.

State health officials say 473 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 121 intensive care patients. That’s a total of 12 more hospitalizations than the previous day, although ICU hospitalizations dropped by four.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new virus cases:

Blue Earth – 17 (1 probable)

Brown – 17

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 5

Fillmore – 5 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 14 (2 probable)

Jackson – 6

Le Sueur – 16 (2 probable)

Martin – 9

Mower – 9

Nicollet – 8 (1 probable)

Redwood – 3 (1 probable)

Renville – 4

Sibley – 8 (1 probable)

Waseca – 23 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 1