COVID Tuesday: 12 deaths, 4,603 new cases

Twelve more people have died of the coronavirus, Minnesota health officials announced in Tuesday’s daily update, while more than 4,500 new infections have been recorded.

Tuesday updates from the Minnesota Department of Health include data from Saturday, Sunday, and part of Monday.

Five of the 12 deaths occurred in metro-area counties, according to the daily update. The remainder came from rural counties, including two victims in their early 40’s, one from Lac qui Parle County, the second from Pine County, where a person in their 80’s also died of the virus. Deaths were also recorded in Chisago, Mower, Rice, and Roseau counties. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,915.

Hospitalizations are up since Friday, says MDH. A Response and Capacity report updated Monday shows 748 total hospitalizations, compared to 695 last week. Intensive care hospitalizations are also up from 185 on Friday to 208 Monday.

Another 4,603 COVID-19 infections were reported Monday, including these case counts in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 72 (5 probable)

Brown – 34 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 2 probable

Faribault – 16

Fillmore – 29

Freeborn – 39 (1 probable)

Jackson – 2 probable

Le Sueur – 26 (1 probable)

Lyon – 7 (2 probable)

Martin – 15 (1 probable)

McLeod – 57 (3 probable)

Mower – 41 (1 probable)

Murray – 1 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 37 (2 probable)

Nobles – 6 (13 probable)

Redwood – 17

Renville – 14

Rice – 53 (8 probable)

Sibley – 11 (3 probable)

Steele – 65 (3 probable)

Waseca – 31 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 13