COVID Tuesday: 16,0000 new cases, 36 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 16,204 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, as the agency works through a backlog of cases from the holiday season.

The data released Tuesday reflects numbers from the weekend and part of Monday.

MDH also recorded 36 new deaths, which brought Minnesota’s death toll to 10,600. One of the deaths came from Brown County and involved a person in their early 90’s.

Blue Earth County reported 177 new infections on Tuesday’s report, while Nicollet County had 57, and Martin County logged 49 cases.