COVID Tuesday: Death in Brown County

The death of a person 85 to 89 years old from Brown County was among 21 total deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday

It was the seventeen death in Brown County, and Tuesday’s deaths marked a total of 4,027 in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic. Deaths were also recorded in McLeod, Nobles, and Rice counties.

MDH reports that 1,604 patients are hospitalized, including 359 admitted to intensive care.

The number of newly confirmed positive cases decreased in the last 24 hours, with 3,080 new infections reported Tuesday, compared to 5,296 the previous day.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 26

Brown – 25

Cottonwood – 12 (1 probable)

Faribault – 14

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 14

Jackson – 12

Le Sueur – 10

Lyon – 15 (1 probable)

Martin – 15 (1 probable)

McLeod – 54 (1 probable)

Mower – 26

Murray – 9

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 14 (1 probable)

Redwood – 6

Renville – 13

Rice – 23 (2 probable)

Sibley – 5

Steele – 20

Waseca – 14

Watonwan – 13