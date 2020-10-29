COVID Wednesday: 19 deaths, 1,916 new positive cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, along with nearly 2,000 more positive cases.

All of Wednesday’s deaths involved people in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, according to the latest data released by state health officials. Sixteen deaths were residents of long-term care, and three were private residents. Mower, Nobles, and Renville were among the counties reporting deaths Wednesday. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,387.

In the last seven days, 571 people have been hospitalized, including 106 admitted to intensive care, according to MDH.

Another 1,916 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus were reported in 83 of Minnesota’s 87 counties.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 19

Brown – 2

Cottonwood – 4

Fairbault – 5

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 9

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 11

Martin – 4

McLeod – 4

Mower – 5

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 10

Nobles – 11

Redwood – 10

Renville – 4

Rice – 9

Sibley – 3

Steele – 6

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 2