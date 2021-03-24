COVID Wednesday: Freeborn County death is 1 of 9 statewide

A death in Freeborn County was one of nine reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six of the nine deaths involved a person in long-term care, while three came from a private residence. The Freeborn County death was a person in their early 70’s, according to MDH’s daily update. It was the 26th death in Freeborn County since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials also reported another 1,323 new virus infections. Blue Earth County was among those with new cases, reporting 19. In Faribault County, 13 new infections were recorded, while Nicollet County had five.

There were 332 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to MDH’s Response & Capacity report. That includes 93 who required intensive care.

Nearly 1.5 million Minnesotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to data updated on March 22.