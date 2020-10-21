COVID Wednesday in Minnesota: 35 deaths ties single-day record set in May

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, tying a record set May 28 for the most deaths in a single day.

Health officials also tallied another 1,082 positive cases of the virus, including ten in Blue Earth County, and seven cases each in Brown and Nicollet counties.

One of the deaths was a person in their 90’s from McLeod County, according to the latest data from MDH. Mower County recorded two news deaths, patients in their late 80’s and 90’s. It’s the fourth death in McLeod County, and the fifteenth in Mower County. Deaths were also reported in thirteen other counties, metro and rural, across the state. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 2,281.

Since Monday, MDH reports 75 new hospitalizations, 20 requiring intensive care. A daily response and capacity report says that 6,615 of 9,744 available non-ICU beds are currently in use.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new virus cases:

Blue Earth – 10

Brown – 7

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 9

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 7

Lyon – 4

Martin – 8

McLeod – 3

Mower – 4

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 11

Redwood – 1

Renville – 3

Rice – 6

Sibley – 2

Steele – 8

Waseca – 7

Watonwan – 4