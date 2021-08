A cow died in a crash Saturday on Highway 15.

A release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Winthrop Police and deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on 244th St west of Highway 15, where a westbound pickup struck a loose cow that was on the roadway.

Joseph Wersal, 56, of Winthrop, was driving the pickup. Wersal wasn’t injured, according to the release.

The cow was deceased.