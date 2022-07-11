Crank Your Car Radio…Down???

There’s bad news for drivers in Florida who like to put the top down or open the windows and crank the tunes. A new law went into effect last week that makes it illegal to play loud music in your car if it can be heard from 25 feet away. So, if you’re stopped at a red light with the bass thumping and a cop is within 25 feet of you, they can write you a ticket that will cost you around $114. The fine could get stiffer if the driver is near a school or church. There is also a section of the law that exempts commercial and political “sound devices,” meaning that a business can drive around promoting itself loudly or a political candidate can drive around asking the public through a megaphone to vote for them.