Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life

A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning.

Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a Dodge Avenger was southbound on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided in the intersection. The crash time is listed at 5:12 a.m.

The Dodge was driven by Garrett David Anfinson, 22, of Le Sueur. Anfinson was not injured.

A crash report says Virkus was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the rash.

Alcohol was not a factor, according to the patrol.