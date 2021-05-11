Crash at Lamberton intersection damages 1969 classic

A classic 1969 pickup truck was damaged in a crash in Lamberton Sunday morning after the engine died, stalling the vehicle.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Birch St. and 8th Avenue in Lamberton, at about 8:40 a.m.

The officer arrived to find two vehicles in a T-bone crash: a 2010 Ford Fusion that had sustained severe damage, and a 1969 International pickup with moderate damage.

The driver of the pickup, Brandon Joseph Juenemann, age 31, of Lamberton, said he was trying to move his truck from the side of the road, and was turning off the curb when the pickup’s engine quit.

The driver of the Fusion, Emma Grace Stevenson, age 19, of Lamberton, said she didn’t have time to brake as she saw the pickup pull out into her lane and stop.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lamberton Police Department, and Nelson’s Towing and Salvage.