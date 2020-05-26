Crash in Sibley County caused by blown tire

(Gaylord, MN) – The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says a single-vehicle crash last Monday between Winthrop and Gaylord was caused by a blown tire.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, A Pontiac Grand Prix was found in a ditch off 521st Ave, one mile south of Highway 19.

Investigators later learned the vehicle had been driven by 48-year-old Cortez Rivera, who was northbound when the driver’s side tire blew, causing the vehicle to lose control, hit a field approach, coming to a stop in the ditch.

Cortez wasn’t injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene, according to the sheriff’s release.