Crash kills girl, 2, who was sitting on driver’s lap

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was sitting in a driver’s lap died after a crash in Kandiyohi County.

Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened Thursday in Roseland Townshiop. The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Clara City, was driving with the toddler in her lap when she lost control on loose gravel and the vehicle rolled into a ditch.

Sheriff’s officials say the woman was wearing a seatbelt. She was seriously injured and taken to the Willmar hospital.

The girl was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital but died of her injuries on the way.