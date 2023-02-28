Crash near Gaylord turns fatal when semi, SUV collide

A crash turned fatal Monday afternoon when a semi and an SUV collided at a Sibley County intersection.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in Dryden Township, east of Gaylord.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was westbound on Highway 19 and a Chevy Suburban was southbound on Sibley Co Rd 13 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

A 47-year-old Litchfield man was driving the semi, according to a patrol crash report.

The Suburban was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Seatac, Washington. A 31-year-old North Mankato woman was a passenger in the Suburban.

The state patrol has not indicated who was killed in the crash, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.

A patrol report says roads were icy at the time of the crash.