Crash near Gaylord turns fatal when semi, SUV collide
A crash turned fatal Monday afternoon when a semi and an SUV collided at a Sibley County intersection.
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. in Dryden Township, east of Gaylord.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was westbound on Highway 19 and a Chevy Suburban was southbound on Sibley Co Rd 13 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
A 47-year-old Litchfield man was driving the semi, according to a patrol crash report.
The Suburban was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Seatac, Washington. A 31-year-old North Mankato woman was a passenger in the Suburban.
The state patrol has not indicated who was killed in the crash, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
A patrol report says roads were icy at the time of the crash.