Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives.

Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.

The two men were transported to Northfield Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Luis Antonio Vasquez Huezo, the 44-year-old driver, and three other passengers were transported to healthcare facilities in Northfield and Mankato for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.