Crash turns fatal when vehicle runs stop sign in Waseca County

Nov 13, 2019 @ 3:02am

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash north of Waseca Tuesday was fatal.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. when a Chevy Malibu traveling west on 430th Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign.  The vehicle collided with a Chevy Blazer that was northbound on Highway 13.  The name of the Malibu driver hasn’t been released.

The driver of the Chevy Blazer was 26-year-old Keaton James Nikoley of Lonsdale.  Nikoley was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Mankato.

According to the patrol, the fatal crash victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.  The crash report shows only two people involved in the crash but doesn’t specify that the 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman driving the Malibu is deceased.

The report will be updated Tuesday evening.

