Crash turns fatal when vehicle runs stop sign in Waseca County

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash north of Waseca Tuesday was fatal.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. when a Chevy Malibu traveling west on 430th Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle collided with a Chevy Blazer that was northbound on Highway 13. The name of the Malibu driver hasn’t been released.

The driver of the Chevy Blazer was 26-year-old Keaton James Nikoley of Lonsdale. Nikoley was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Mankato.

According to the patrol, the fatal crash victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash report shows only two people involved in the crash but doesn’t specify that the 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman driving the Malibu is deceased.

The report will be updated Tuesday evening.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)