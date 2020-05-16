Crew Member Killed When Damaged Bus Rolls on Him at Speedway

A safety crew member at a speedway in western Wisconsin was killed when a damaged bus rolled onto him after a race.

Edward Nicholson, 62, of River Falls, was helping clear the scene of a collision during. a school bus race during the season opener at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond on Friday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says as Nicholson helped clear the track, one of the damaged buses rolled onto him.

He was extricated and lifesaving efforts were applied, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is now under investigation by the sheriff’s office, medical examiners and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The speedway was reopening for the first time this season, which comes after Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Stay at Home order was struck down by the state’s Supreme Court.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: Cedar Lake Speedway on Facebook