Crews douse fire at Federal Reserve loading dock

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emergency crews have doused a fire at the Federal Reserve building in Minneapolis.

The city’s fire department said in a news release that firefighters were called to the building Wednesday morning. They arrived find heavy smoke in a loading dock area near a metal roll-up door. Firefighters learned that the door was frozen shut from the cold and an employee had used a heating torch to thaw it. The heat from the torch started a small fire in the insulation in the walls near the door.

Firefighters sprayed water into the walls and extinguished the fire. No one was hurt and the building sustained no structural damage.