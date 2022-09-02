Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead

Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month.

The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash.

Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV at the time of the crash. But in a media release Friday, Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta said criminal vehicular injury and criminal vehicular homicide charges could be filed against Joshua Michael Wieland of rural Mankato, for operating the ATV.

The release says evidence, including video surveillance footage, has led investigators to refer the matter to the county attorney’s office to consider the potential charges against Wieland.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any additional information at this time.