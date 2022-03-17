Critics take aim at legalized sports betting in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Critics of a bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota are warning legislators it would worsen problem gambling and favor tribes over other gaming interests.

Anne Krisnik of the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition told a House committee Tuesday that Minnesotans need to be educated on the risks. The bill would allow in-person sports wagering at casinos and authorizes tribes to issue licenses to mobile gaming operators. Bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson says the tax rate on sports betting revenue would be as low as possible to encourage bettors to abandon illicit gambling.

At least 30 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports gambling.