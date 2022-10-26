Crockett picks up Trump endorsement for Minnesota SOS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Kim Crockett has picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement in her run for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Steve Simon.

Trump’s endorsement on social media Tuesday claimed election fraud in Minnesota is “rampant” and that Crockett would “get to the bottom of that.”

Trump has repeatedly pressed false claims that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud, even though the results were confirmed by multiple reviews in battleground states and by Trump’s own Department of Justice.

Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” against Trump and harshly criticized Simon’s support for making voting accessible, especially during the pandemic. The head of the state’s Democratic party said Crockett has spread “dangerous lies” about elections just like Trump.