Crop Duster Crash-Lands in Minnesota Cornfield

A 21-year-old pilot walked away unscathed after the plane he was piloting malfunctioned and crashed Thursday morning in a cornfield approximately 3 miles north of Watkins.

According to a release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, the 911 center received a report of “the tail of an aircraft sticking out of the standing corn” about 10:40 a.m. in Luxemburg Township, near Watkins.

Officers arrived on scene and found the pilot, Jonathan Aslesen, of Buffalo, Minn., uninjured. Aslesen denied medical treatment.

Aslesen told officials the engine stalled as he prepared to complete a crop dusting pass on the field. Aslesen said he was forced to conduct an emergency landing in the cornfield.

Light damage was reported to the airplane and to “a small amount of standing corn owned by Westlund Dairy.”

The crop duster belongs to Classic Arrow of Buffalo, Minn.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Source: twincities.com

