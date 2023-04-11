Crumbl Cookies coming to Mankato

Sweet news! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Mankato.

The family-owned business has expanded to over 600+ bakeries in 47 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.

The Mankato store is currently scheduled to open in Fall 2023, which is subject to change depending on construction and supply chain.

The company boasts an award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie and its famous chilled pink sugar cookie. Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four-flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.

A company PR Strategist tells SMN most Crumbl stores employee 50 to 70 workers.