Crystal Valley announces new feed mill in Trimont

Crystal Valley will build a new feed mill in Trimont.

The Mankato-based farm supply and grain marketing cooperative is set to begin construction on the new mill in Spring of 2021, with completion expected by Fall 2022.

The new mill will be a concrete, slip-formed facility with a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year. The facility will feature a nine-ton mixer with approximately 2,000 tons of ingredient storage and 1,700 tons of finished feed load-out space.

A release from Crystal Valley says its feed division has seen steady volume growth over the last decade, which is challenging the capacity of its four mills, which are located in Jackson, Janesville, La Salle, and Vernon Center.

“We believe we can be much more efficient in our feed manufacturing at Crystal Valley by operating from an upgraded mill in Vernon Center and a new mill in Trimont versus continuing to utilize all four mills that we have in our system today,” said Roger Kienholz, CEO of Crystal Valley.

An expansion of the cooperative’s newest mill in Vernon Center began in June 2020, and is slated for completion in January 2021.