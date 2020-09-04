Crystal Valley purchases Shell Rock Ag

(Mankato, MN) – Crystal Valley Cooperative has acquired Hayward-based agricultural supplier Shell Rock Ag Inc.

With the acquisition, Crystal Valley will have a local presence in Hayward and the surrounding areas. Along with the Hayward purchase, Crystal Valley will lease the Glenville location, which will provide anhydrous ammonia fertilizer for area producers.

Terry Nelson, owner of Shell Rock Ag said that his co-op recognized that growers of the future needed resources and technology that Shell Rock didn’t currently have. “We felt that Crystal Valley was the company best able to provide the high level of service our customers would need to be successful,” said Nelson.

Mankato-based Crystal Valley is a leading farm supply and grain marketing cooperative.