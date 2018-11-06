Cute Engagement Pic Hides Hilarious Secret

After popping the question and (hopefully) getting a ‘yes’, most couples can’t wait to tell the world they’re engaged.

Some wait to share the news face to face, while others call their loved ones straight away. But some decide to tell everyone in one go by posting a celebration photo on social media.

One couple decided to do just this after getting engaged in Melbourne with a massive bunch of flowers and I Love You balloons.

But there was one big problem – the lucky woman wasn’t expecting it, so hadn’t had her nails done.

Luckily her cousin Jenna was on hand to help out.

To solve the problem, the bride-to-be borrowed Jenna’s beautifully manicured hand to take the picture.

She gave her cousin the ring to wear, and angled the camera so it looks like her hand showing it off in front of her kissing her partner.

Jenna shared the official picture plus a behind the scenes shot revealing the little secret on social media.

She wrote: “My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao.”

People are loving their creative thinking, and the photos have been liked more than 750,000 times.

One person commented: “laughed for like ten mins at these pics.”

Another said: “Yessssss I love this LOL women supporting women.”

