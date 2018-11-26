Cyber Monday Expected to Be Biggest Day Yet for U.S. Online Retailers

It’s shaping up to be a jolly holiday season for online retailers.

The holiday shopping season — which traditionally kicks into high gear on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving — is really distributed across weeks of consumer spending in November and December. But when it comes to online shopping, Cyber Monday is king: According to projections from Adobe Analytics, the Monday after Thanksgiving is expected to bring in $7.8 billion in sales this year, and will be the single largest online shopping day in the U.S, eclipsing Black Friday ($6.22 billion) and Thanksgiving ($3.3 billion).

All told, online sales this holiday season are projected to reach $124.1 billion, with 36 total days in November and October topping $2 billion, according to Adobe’s projections. Industry experts are expecting that a strong economy and high consumer confidence will mean a healthy haul for retailers of many different stripes.

The National Retail Federation noted that the past five years have seen an average annual increase of 3.9% in total U.S. holiday retail spending, but that this year, they’re anticipating an increase between 4.3% and 4.8% over 2017. “Thanks to a healthy economy and strong consumer confidence, we believe that this holiday season will continue to reflect the growth we’ve seen over the past year,” said the NRF’s CEO Matthew Shay.

Other analysts suggest even more robust growth for e-commerce, with Deloitte projecting a 17 to 22 percent increase in e-commerce sales compared with the 2017 holiday season, which totaled $109.9 billion in online sales.

