Dad Invents World’s First Coronavirus Stroller to Keep Babies Safe

A British dad has invented the world’s first coronavirus stroller with a special ‘bubble’ design to help protect babies from contracting the virus.

The spread of COVID-19 has left parents desperate to do all they can to protect their little ones from contracting the infection.

Dad-of-three Ian Whieldon, 56, from Leek, Staffordshire, decided to help give parents more peace of mind when taking babies and toddlers outside by creating the BabyBubble stroller.

The futuristic design features a pod on wheels and contains particulate filtering systems he says could help prevent viruses and air pollution from reaching the child.

It works by stopping babies breathing in pollution from vehicle emissions or airborne diseases like COVID-19, influenza, the common cold and chicken pox and uses replaceable N95 air filters to ensure air circulating inside the stroller is purified.

The transparent bubble is sun-safe too, blocking 99.9% of harmful UV light and repelling 70% of the sun’s heat, thanks to film usually seen on high-rise hotel windows.

The stroller also has a temperature check that links to a smartphone app, air conditioning and comes with internal lights powered by a battery which charges when the stroller rolls. Genius!

Having made a number of prototypes of the stroller, Whieldon is now looking for investors and hopes to be selling it for around £1,500 ($1900) in high street shops and online in three to six months’ time.

Commenting on his invention, the dad, who has previously designed anti-drink-spiking gadgets, said: “In today’s world there are countless environmental risks which threaten newborn babies’ health. COVID-19 is just the latest danger.

“The BabyBubble is designed to eliminate as many of those threats as possible while providing comfort for babies in an aesthetically-pleasing and lightweight design.”

Source: yahoo.com