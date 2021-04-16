“Dad Joke” of The Day!
These joke are SO corny, SO cheesy, that they’re actually pretty funny. Greg “King of the Dad Joke” Travis delivers these groaners every weekday on the River 105 Breakfast Club with Greg & Laura. Have a Dad Joke you’d like to have Greg read on the air? Click below and then listen weekday morning from 6 to 10 AM to see if YOUR joke made the cut! Here’s a few examples: “My doctor suggested I go on an all almond diet. But that’s just nuts!” “I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. I’ll let you know.” “My wife said I was immature. So I told her to get out of my blanket fort.”
Recent Posts