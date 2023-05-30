Dahms and Swedzinski host town meetings June 1 in SW MN

State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls, and State Representative Chris Swedzinski of Ghent invite area residents to attend their joint town meetings taking a look back at the just-finished legislative session. The meetings are set for Thursday, June 1, in Tracy, Marshall, Canby, Madison, Dawson, and Granite Falls.

The following town meetings will be held Thursday, June 1:

★ Tracy ~ 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the Public Library, 189 – 3rd Street

★ Marshall ~ 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the YMCA, 200 South A Street and sponsored by the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce

★ Canby ~ 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, 110 Oscar Ave North ★ Madison ~ 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium, 404 – 6th Avenue

★ Dawson ~ 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. at the City Building, 675 Chestnut Street

★ Granite Falls ~ 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, 641 Prentice Street

For more information, please contact Senator Dahms’s Assistant, Wendy Haavisto, at (651) 296-3218.