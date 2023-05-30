River 105 River 105 Logo

Dahms and Swedzinski host town meetings June 1 in SW MN

May 30, 2023 12:55PM CDT
Share
Image courtesy Minnesota State Senate
Image courtesy Minnesota State Senate

State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls, and State Representative Chris Swedzinski of Ghent invite area residents to attend their joint town meetings taking a look back at the just-finished legislative session. The meetings are set for Thursday, June 1, in Tracy, Marshall, Canby,  Madison, Dawson, and Granite Falls. 

The following town meetings will be held Thursday, June 1: 

Tracy ~ 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. at the Public Library, 189 – 3rd Street 

Marshall ~ 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the YMCA, 200 South A Street and sponsored by the Marshall  Area Chamber of Commerce  

Image courtesy Minnesota House of Representatives

Canby ~ 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, 110 Oscar Ave North  Madison ~ 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium, 404 – 6th Avenue 

Dawson ~ 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. at the City Building, 675 Chestnut Street  

Granite Falls ~ 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, 641 Prentice Street

For more information, please contact Senator Dahms’s Assistant, Wendy Haavisto, at (651) 296-3218.

Recent Posts