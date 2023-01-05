Dahms, Torkelson sworn into office for new state legislature term

When Minnesota’s 93rd legislative session began on Tuesday, Minnesota State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls was sworn in for his fifth term for the newly drawn Senate District 15. The district represents all or parts of Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Redwood, and Yellow Medicine Counties.

A former Redwood Falls businessman and Redwood County Commissioner, Senator Dahms is the lead minority member of the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture, Broadband, and Rural Development Committee and the Finance Committee.

State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska was among 134 representatives sworn in as members of the Minnesota House for the 2023 and 2024 sessions. Torkelson will represent Minnesota House District 15B, which includes all of Brown and Redwood counties and part of Blue Earth County.

Torkelson was recently appointed Assistant Minority Leader in the Minnesota House. He was also named as the Republican Lead on two House committees – Elections Finance and Policy and Ethics. He will also serve on the Rules committee.