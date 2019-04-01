Dairy Queen Launches Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone for Spring

We are beyond ready for spring, and apparently, so is Dairy Queen. According to Chew Boom, the soft serve chain has begun rolling out Dreamsicle-Dipped Cones in honor of the new season. And though DQ has yet to explicitly announce the launch—nor is it listed online—the menu addition has hit select locations.

The Dreamsicle-Dipped Cone includes DQ’s classic vanilla soft serve covered in a “vibrantly colored, creamy orange and vanilla flavored coating,” a rep for the brand said. The specialty item has received so much praise that a number of locations have started selling a Dreamsicle version of the dilly bar. The outlet also reports additional stores will welcome the cone come May 1.

