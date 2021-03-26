Dakota Meadows Middle School placed on lockdown after nearby threat

Dakota Meadows Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown Friday after a threat in a nearby mobile home park.

North Mankato Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence in the Camelot Mobile Home Park on Kingsway Dr just before 10 a.m. The reporter told police four people were fighting in the street and a brick had been thrown during the fight, says a press release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that one of the people reportedly had an assault rifle, says the release.

“Given the proximity to the mobile home park, Dakota Meadows Middle School was notified to go into lockdown at 9:53 a.m. out of an abundance of caution,” says the release. The school was notified at 10:05 a.m. that they could release the lockdown.

The involved parties were located, and an air-powered pellet rifle was recovered from the scene, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.