Dan Feehan announces bid for Congress

(Mankato, MN) – Democrat Dan Feehan has announced he’ll run for Congress a second time against Republican Jim Hagedorn.

Feehan will vie for the 1st Congressional District seat currently held by Hagedorn, who won the election in 2018 by 1,300 votes.

Thirty-six-year-old Feehan is an Army veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq. He taught school in Illinois and Indiana before serving in the Pentagon during the Obama administration.

Watch Feehan’s campaign video:

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)