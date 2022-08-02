‘Dangerous heat & humidity’ in Minnesota Tuesday

It will be so hot and humid Tuesday, Minnesotans might need to adopt a southern accent.

The National Weather Service says “dangerous heat and humidity” is expected, with heat index values over 100. Southern Minnesota will be one of the warmest areas of the state, with Mankato and the surrounding areas looking at temperatures in the mid-to-high 90’s with heat index values of about 107.

The heat will begin to really ramp up in the afternoon. The region is under a heat advisory that begins at 1 p.m. and expires at 8 p.m. There is a slight chance for showers tonight into tomorrow morning, with a slim possibility of some isolated severe thunderstorms.

Luckily, the oppressive heat isn’t expected to last long. Relief is in sight Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures fall to the mid-high 80’s. Warmth rebounds on Friday, with a high of 92 in the Mankato area. Saturday and Sunday bring more chances for rain, with highs in the mid-to-high 80’s

NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, and staying out of the sun. The time indoors sounds like a good opportunity to practice our newfound northern heat drawls, don’t y’all know? All y’all betcha.