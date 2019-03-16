Daniel’s Health Care Center to reopen Monday

(St. Peter, MN) – Mankato Clinic says Daniels Health Center in St. Peter will reopen Monday.

The clinic was forced to temporarily shut down for cleanup after water damage and flooding was discovered on March 10.

Crews cleared a frozen drain pipe, repaired damage from water, and replaced flooring.

All services will be fully operational on Monday.

