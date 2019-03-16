Daniel’s Health Care Center to reopen Monday

(St. Peter, MN) – Mankato Clinic says Daniels Health Center in St. Peter will reopen Monday.

The clinic was forced to temporarily shut down for cleanup after water damage and flooding was discovered on March 10.

Crews cleared a frozen drain pipe, repaired damage from water, and replaced flooring.

All services will be fully operational on Monday.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alpha Media Mankato raises $80k for St. Jude Train derails in Le Sueur County Papa Johns Mankato closes Minnesota Legislature backs disaster aid for barn collapses Minneopa State Park closes bison range road Highway 13 south of Waseca closed
Comments