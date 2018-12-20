Dark Chocolate Oreos Coming to Shelves Jan. 2

If you’re currently feeling smug about staying on top of the holiday grind this year, then you may want to take a backseat, because Oreo just outdid all of us and then some. Just last month the beloved cookie rocked our candy cane trash hearts with the release of the Peppermint Bark Oreo; now, rounding out the holiday season, we are getting Dark Chocolate-flavored Oreos that sound so delicious that somewhere Cookie Monster just blacked out and doesn’t know why.

Per Oreo, the flavor is meant to help us ~embrace the darkness~ of the long winter months. And truly, given the description of it, I can think of no better way of leaning into said darkness: the new cookie features “Dark Chocolate flavored creme sandwiched between two classic OREO chocolate wafers,” according to Oreo. Although they are being launched around the darkest time of the year — they’ll be available Jan. 2 in retailers nationwide — unlike Oreo’s Peppermint Bark addition, the Dark Chocolate Oreos will be a permanent flavor on the Oreo lineup. As a Hufflepuff, I never thought I’d be saying this, but bring on the darkness, y’all.

Here’s what the boxes will look like, so you can prime yourself to zero in on them once they hit shelves.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook