Dash Cam Shows Toddler in Car Seat Fall Out of Moving Car in Mankato

A man driving through Mankato on Monday caught a heart-stopping moment on camera as a toddler in a car seat fell out of a moving car.

Chad Mock had a dash camera recording as he drove through Mankato near a Hy-Vee grocery store when out of no where the rear driver-side door opens and the car seat falls onto the roadway, coming to a rest on its side with the toddle facing up.

The car door then closes and the car continues through an intersection before disappearing from view. Mock quickly stops and runs to the help the toddler, who, miraculously, wasn’t injured, according to police.

Mankato Police Department issued a release saying the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Riverfront Drive and that the child was properly fastened into the safety seat but the seat was not secured to the back seat of the car.

It’s not yet clear why the car door opened.

Police say the toddler’s mother was driving the car and they are seeking charges of child endangerment and child restraint system not fastened.

Source: bringmethenews.com

